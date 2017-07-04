China urges ‘restraint’ after NKorea ICBM claim

BEIJING: China defended its “relentless efforts” to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue on Tuesday following a Twitter outburst from US President Donald Trump, as Pyongyang claimed to have tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a press briefing that China’s contribution was well recognized—describing its role as “indispensable”—after Trump called on China to take more action on North Korea.

“Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!” Trump tweeted earlier.

“China has made relentless efforts for the settlement of the Korean peninsula nuclear issue. China’s contribution in this regard is well recognized, and its role is indispensable,” Geng said.

He said China was following developments closely after North Korean television announced leader Kim Jong-Un had overseen the “landmark” test of a Hwasong-14 missile, which reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers (1,741 miles) and flew 933 kilometers.

“China opposes the DPRK breaching UN Security Council resolutions to conduct launch activities,” the spokesman said.

“We hope all relevant parties can exercise restraint, avoid taking actions that may escalate tensions, and make efforts to bring the issue back to peaceful settlement through dialogue and consultation,” Geng said. AFP

AFP/CC