China will not occupy Pag-asa – Duterte

China will not hold reclamation activities or build structures near Pag-asa island and Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday.

“China has put it on record that near the Pag-asa island and the Scarborough…China has committed to us [that it is]not [going]to build anything there. I hope that they would honor that commitment. I really hope and pray,” Duterte said.

“Yes, [I am holding on to that commitment], because if I commit, as a President of a sovereign state, what comes out of my mouth is what it is. Anything less than commitment, you will lose the respect of others and the rest who are giving us assistance,” he added.

The President issued the statement after a working visit in Japan. He and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

In July 2016, the Philippines won a case against China when the Hague-based United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) junked China’s claim on the entire South China Sea based on its nine-dash line theory.

The PCA also ruled that the Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal) is a common fishing ground.

Duterte expressed hope that China will live up to its commitment.

“It is not for me to say [what will happen if China does not honor its commitment]. That question should be answered by them. After all, I am not poaching anything. What I have said is that these [islands]are mine,” the President said.

Asean concern

Duterte said freedom of navigation is a concern not only for the Philippines but for many countries, especially Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia which are also claiming islands in South China Sea.

“There are overlapping claims, and we can always resolve it by just talking,” the President pointed out. “I cannot imagine myself being involved in a violent solution or almost a suicide action. There is no space for violence as an option, we should continue to talk.”

Duterte, however, hinted that his administration will have to make China accountable for its words.

“The realities on the ground is far different. But there will be a time, and I assure you that, during my term, that I will ask what’s really in store for us all. I hope we will reach that stage. And China is a good listener,” Duterte said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) that groups the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei and Indonesia has an existing Declaration of Conduct (DOC) with China on the South China Sea which was signed in 2002.

The DOC provides that parties should “undertake to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability including, among others, refraining from action of inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays, and other features and to handle their differences in a constructive manner.”

The DOC, however, is non-binding.