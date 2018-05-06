China will of course merely ignore you

THE latest geopolitical development in the tension-filled South China Sea is Beijing’s installation of ballistic missiles launching pads in three atolls in the West Philippine Sea—Zamora, Kagitingan and Panganiban Reefs—all within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile special economic zone (EEZ) under the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (Unclos).

Their names in the international maps are Fiery Cross (Zamora), Subi (Kagitingan) and Mischief (Panganiban) reefs.

Originally, these reefs, under international law, were in international waters and under nobody’s control, governance nor occupation of any sovereign state or country. The underlying principle of EEZ grants under the Unclos is the elimination of extreme poverty, its primary global millennial objective, since more than a decade ago. The recipient country is under the obligation to exploit, develop and benefit from them exclusively.

Most of these reefs were normally under water during high tide. But since 2000, China quietly and secretly reclaimed the reefs and converted them into military bases. They just happen to be located in the vicinity of Hainan, China’s island military fortification facing Vietnam.

From thereon, with sustained military build-up, China talked “soft diplomacy.” On the one hand, it offers railway links with Asean, African and Central Asian countries to link them with Beijing “for economic progress.” At the same time, it has conveniently ignored international protests and later an international arbitration court’s landmark decision upholding the Philippines’ right to the reefs.

While the 10 Asean member states have been pressing for 15 years for a binding Code of Conduct on the South China Sea, China has successfully delayed its enactment, and even bullied the Philippines on the Panatag Shoal (80 miles west of northern Philippines). China’s coast guard ships at one time even literally barred small-time Filipino fishermen from entering Panatag’s fishing grounds.

World protests were led by the US whose Seventh Fleet vessels and planes have had close brushes with Chinese warships and fighter jets planes in international waters and in the West Philippine Sea. Chinese vigilante naval and jet fighter planes have had similar experiences with Japanese and Taiwanese ships and aircraft which tested the “freedom of navigation” principle in these areas.

It is all a matter orf Chinese understanding of “freedom of navigation.” With Beijing, that freedom applies to foreign civilian ships and airplanes only. Military vessels and planes do not enjoy that freedom because they are “threats” to China.

And clearly now, China will merely completely ignore any other interpretation or criticism of their one-sided view of navigational freedom because there is no UN police to enforce the rule or which can persuade China to obey international laws. Presumably, Beijing knows nobody wants to start another world war now because a nuclear war can end it all for the planet.

Furthermore, the Chinese leadership clearly believes this 21st century is the time of the Chinese emergence as the predominant socio-cultural-political-economic hegemon and the end of centuries of US world dominance.

Beijing capitalized on the peace-and-trade summit talks between the US and Germany, China and India, and the North and South Koreas happening almost simultaneously as it put the finishing touches on the installation of missile launching pads on the three West Philippipine Sea reefs, now a naval-air force forward (attack-or-defend) base very close to Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.

China sustains its territorial disputes with Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines and prefers to talk it out with each individually, not ever as a group—obviously because it maintains military supremacy over all of them.Beijing’s line has always been: it has no dispute with them as a group, but its issue is with each individually.

The US through its ambassador to the Philippines, Kim Sung, led international reactions to Beijing’s missiles launching pad installations last week after satellite cameras revealed the latest Chinese arms buildup in the area.

Kim said: “We are concerned anytime a claimant, including China, takes an aggressive unilateral action toward militarization. It seems to suggest that it is moving towards militarization.”

President Rodrigo Duterte and his spokesman said the Philippines considers this development “seriously.” And the Philippines will deal with it through diplomatic channels only. No elaboration.

Duterte also said the US should have stopped China from the military buildup in these international waters when Washington could have done it at the height of the Cold War.

More developments on the North and South Koreans’ summitry will likely overshadow the military buildup in the South China Sea these coming weeks. South Korean Moon Jae-in is scheduled to visit Washington on May 22. This will be followed by the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jung-un in June.

And other working meetings between lesser but working diplomats and security agency heads ironing out details of the final agreements to formally end the Korean War (covered by the truce pact) will be hogging the news headlines in following weeks.

Other details which really will involve tough issues will be: 1) the political or governance concern—with two diametrically opposite ideologies, how and when will they decide which the dominant rule/ideology will be? And, 2) how will the economic integration be phased in, until its completion, including the adoption of one currency for the entire Korean peninsula.

It is foolhardy to think that business leaders and politicians of the much advanced economy of the South would allow a Chinese or Russian hybrid economy to control the free market manufacturing-export system it has successfully nurtured—and which has benefited its people—for the past 68 years.

In the final analysis, the superpowers US and China are the bigger players in this world charade now. And whatever any sovereign country says for or against its foreign policy, Beijing will just brush aside and march to its perceived destiny in this “Chinese Century.”.

As usual, my unsolicited advice: monitor the developments closely. It will be exciting days, weeks ahead. We are witness to history as it is being written!

