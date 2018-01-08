China’s 3C-Easy aims to expand market reach

3C-Easy, a China-based mobile phone repair services supplier, seeks to expand its point of presence in the Asian region this year, including in the Philippines.

The company disclosed over the weekend its plan to bolster brick and mortar stores in the region with new stores to open in Thailand and the Philippines.

The company currently has 10,000 stores in 2,500 cities across China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.

3C Easy also announced plans to penetrate the US market this year. It is set to make its US debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this month.

Wan Yong, chief executive of the company, said CES is a great avenue to stage 3C-Easy’s technology and services.

He said the firm seeks to present its “hassle-free, reliable, safe and cost-efficient mobile phone repair experience” to a wider consumer base.

“3C-Easy’s proactive service model, which covers all mainstream e-commerce platforms in China, solves consumers’ dilemma of choosing between expensive official after-sales services and uninsured third-party repairers,” Yong added.

3C-Easy has forged partnerships with leading smartphone brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi, to provide accredited components for its customers.