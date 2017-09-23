China’s Communist Youth League disowns Twitter account

CHINA’s Communist Youth League (CCYL) has denounced rumors that it has launched an official Twitter account. It said it has no Twitter account at all.

Recently, rumors that the CCYL had opened a Twitter account, went viral on the Internet. The rumors were fueled by the opening earlier this month of an account, @ccylchina, with 1,252 followers, and has published 15 tweets as of press time.

The message said the aim of the account was to “deliver information about the league and speak on issues of interest to young people”.

However, the CCYL has denied that it has Twitter account and has already asked the platform concerned to deal with the issue.

Apart from @ccylchina, there are also other Twitter accounts, including @ComYouthLeague, claiming to be the official account of CCY.

According to January regulations issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , all telecommunication vendors and Internet access service providers are barred from setting up or renting special lines, including VPNs, to carry out cross-border operations, unless granted approval by the authorities.

The CCYL experienced rising popularity with young people after it entered popular channels of communication in recent years. In 2013, the CCYL opened a Sina Weibo account, with 5.14 million fans currently, and an official WeChat account with 400,000 fans.

In early 2017, CCYL joined Bilibili, a video sharing website of anime, comics and games.

The CCYL, like other official organizations, is using comics and mobile games to engage with young people. It has also invited boy band TFboys to be its ambassadors.