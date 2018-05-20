China’s deception and diplomacy

THE series of events in the South China Sea and China’s soft “open” diplomacy and related developments bared in the reliable and trusted international media have revealed China’s normal manner of practicing geopolitics in the last and this 21st century.

Allow me to reiterate what I had implied or admitted since I started this column: that the information I share here are all for the readers, so they may benefit from whatever I write. That will empower them, somehow, I hope, to wisely contribute to our collective efforts to help the formulation of better public policies. My presumption has always been our leaders in office have better verified information and data.

To recall, last week our nationally circulated/aired mass media claimed—with remote pictures taken either by drones or from telecommunication satellites to prove it—China had secretly been dispatching on rotation basis its People’s Liberation Army military aircraft and warships to the three reefs in our West Philippine Sea.

Even reclaiming those reefs at the start of this decade, Beijing accomplished secretly. International criticism against Beijing that this was in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that it had signed and ratified were totally ignored. At one point, China claimed that “several sovereign nations” of the UN supported it on this issue. But it was later shown that more than 70 co-signatories opposed its move while only a few African countries “supported” Beijing.

The Chinese dictatorship defends its secret deeds as “defense” moves to “protect” its territorial integrity, implying that Japan, South Korea and Taiwan with their US ally, are a “threat” to vital Chinese commercial shipping plying the South China Sea daily because of their “presence” (translation: military bases and materiel) in the Western Pacific region.

At the same time last week, the media supplements or advertorials that China bought in our major national newspapers and block television airtimes in our radio and TV channels, emphasized only their effort to help the developing nations of the world with diplomacy and its One Belt One Road financial-technological aid in the 10 Asean countries, Africa and Latin American countries.

For our Philippine—and Asean as a group—national interest, I suggest we listen to or read what they say. But presume the worst—that are secretly doing something else to the contrary—because that has been the actual practice by the Chinese “civilization State” (as they lie and claim to be “predating” the world’s community of civilized nations’ recognition of nation states under the Treaty of Westphalia centuries earlier) in geopolitics or real relations with other peoples.

That was how the Hans of Mongolia subdued with brute force with their horsemen and warriors, expanded and united what is now known as People’s Republic of China (PROC) out of the various tribes from the Ural River in the north to the borders of Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Pakistan and India in the south; from the South China Sea shoreline westward to Tibet, the source of water for nine major South Asian, Southeast Asian mainland and China’s Yellow and Yangtze rivers.

The Chinese call that “assimilation”—never “invasion” or “occupation” of the tribes, and Tibet—to their society and culture to be the most populous and the biggest economic market of the world today. Beijing’s lie is China, claiming to be “the oldest civilization of the world,” has never invaded nor occupied any other country and therefore should be trusted.

This “assimilation” principle is obviously what Communist China or the PROC under President Xi Jinping (who was “elected” Chief of State, Commander in Chief of the PLA, and head of the ruling Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party’s ruling Central Committee “as long as he wants” in the last Party’s National Assembly last year) is doing in the South China Sea.

Clearly, this was also China’s intention when it sent its scientific exploration ship to our Philippine Rise (formerly Benham Rise) off eastern Luzon in the Pacific Ocean without permission from Manila—again in open violation of Philippine sovereign territory. While it could not be interpreted as an “act of war” because the scientific ship is not a warship, it is a national crime of China against the sovereign Philippine nation state.

But because we do not have a matching military machine equal to the Chinese PLA, we merely shouted –after the fact—that it was a transgression of our territory. But China had already stolen what it wanted from us (data from the Philippine Rise area, some 13 million square kilometers in Wthe estern Pacific).

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte sent the RPS Davao to the Philippine Rise with Filipino scientists for our second exploration of the area and planting our flag on the underwater plateau of the Rise. The U.P. Marine Institute had sent an exploration team to that area last year.

There are some (yet) unverified reports that the Rise is an extension of our Philippine continental shelf abutting with the older Pacific shelf which is moving by some inches annually. In geology classes we learned that the younger continental shelf is always pushed upwards by the constantly downward moving older geological shelf by centimeters or inches.

If this is true, some still unverified calculations imply that in some 75 years or so, that underwater plateau of the Philippine Rise will be at the same height above sea level as Luzon island. The same is true with the West Philippine Sea area we are claiming under the UNCLOS as our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to exploit, develop and benefit from.

It’s a no-brainer to presume that this is the UN’s basic concept to fight the actual and anticipated world’s extreme poverty in the wake of the planet earth’s current population of seven billion, predicted to be 10 billion by 2050. This will happen due to the fast rate of transmigration from the rural to the urban centers for survival while the planet is not expanding. Its land resources are dwindling.

Unless something is done about international economic cooperation, faster adoption of modern technologies, avoidance of a third world war (which will involve the use of nuclear warheads, thousands of times more destructive than the atomic bombs on Japan which ended World War 2), total end of the international extreme Muslim and homegrown terrorists, national survival may be the priority of each sovereign nation in the next 50 years and into the 22nd century.

I suggest even now, our Philippine and Asean citizens should be friends of all nations and enemies of none. Let’s at the same time trust nobody because national interest is the only item permanent in international relations; but strengthen our alliances and information-gathering capacities.

pecifically, our Asean Regional Forum (ARF) should have closer cooperation and ties with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad for short) of Australia, India, Japan and the US. The 10 Asean members will surely benefit from a non-aggression pact each will sign with distrusted China.

The Asean members will benefit more in our relations with China, the US and Russia if our leverage is economic more than any other factor because this is what Beijing will, I believe, need badly in the next two decades.

That will be the time when China will be deep into a trade war with the US too because it is unthinkable for the American leadership, which require national elections for the presidency and Congress every four years, (when Asean growth will be faster than China’s too) will allow Beijing to replace Washington as the world’s top hegemon without a messy (but hopefully no shooting) fight.

(Comments and reactions to gilsmanilatimes@yahoo.com