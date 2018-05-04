China’s installation of missiles on Spratlys ‘creeping invasion of PH,’ lawmakers warn

CHINA’S installation of high-powered missiles in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippines Sea — an area within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, is the first step to invading the country, opposition lawmakers warned on Friday.

Party-list Reps. Gary Alejano of Magdalo and Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna issued the warning in light of China’s installation of anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems, which can reach as far 295 nautical miles (nm) of the reefs and 160 nautical miles, respectively, in the Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

“China has now installed missiles in the Spratlys after placing military jamming equipment and building a monument in its reclaimed islands. With a range of 295 nm and 160 nm, the missiles can target vessels located as far as the waters of Balabac, Palawan. These are obvious threats to our national security. This is a trap,” Alejano said.

“This is very alarming and highly condemnable. More than militarizing the area, China is implementing a creeping invasion of the Philippines. Unfortunately, these actions happen without even a whimper of protest from the Philippine government,” Zarate said.

The Philippines won its arbitration case against China on the West Philippine Sea before the Hague-based UN Permanent Court of Arbitration in July 2016. The UN ruling junked China’s nine-dash line claim on the entire South China Sea and declared that the Spratly Islands (which include Mischief Reef), Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank all within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, repeatedly said that now was not the time to take up such legal victory with China.

“These missiles are located in Zamora Reef (Subi), Kagitingan Reef (Fiery Cross), and Panganiban Reef (Mischief) in the Spratlys, which are approximately from 13 nm to 117 nm away from Pag-asa Island, which is also part of Spratlys. That distance is as good as the distance from Quezon City to Taguig City. It is that near and certainly dangerous for our citizens who live in Pag-asa island,” Alejano, a former Marine, said.

The President has proposed a joint exploration deal with China in the West Philippine Sea, which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. LLANESCA T. PANTI