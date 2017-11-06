China’s military ordered to pledge total loyalty to Xi

BEIJING: China’s military has been ordered to pledge absolute loyalty to President Xi Jinping while a paramilitary police force now literally sings his praises, further cementing his place as the country’s most powerful leader in decades. The world’s largest armed forces should be “absolutely loyal, honest and reliable to Xi,” said a new guideline issued by the Central Military Commission and reported by state news agency Xinhua late Sunday. China’s military personnel of around two million is technically the armed force of the ruling Communist Party rather than the state. The commission’s calls for fidelity to Xi shows the extent to which he has consolidated power since having his eponymous philosophy written into the party constitution last month. Xi’s political philosophy—Xi Jinping Thought—should also guide the strengthening of the military, Xinhua said of the new guideline.

AFP