China’s new aircraft carrier ranks among world’s most advanced warships

China’s new aircraft carrier ranks among the world’s most advanced warships, said Hu Wenming, chief of the new carrier program, during an interview with China Central Television (CCTV). Hu told CCTV that the construction of the vessel will further improve the country’s research and development regarding aircraft carriers. He said most of the world’s medium-sized aircraft carriers, which have a displacement of 40,000 to 60,000 tons, are conventionally powered vessels, except for France’s nuclear-powered surface vessel Charles de Gaulle. China’s new carrier is in a leading position in regards to technology, he added. Hu stated that a total of 532 suppliers were involved in the research and development of the new aircraft carrier, 412 of them without any military background, including state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, scientific institutions and universities. Such integration of the military and non-defense enterprises not only facilitates the application of the country’s manufacturing and research abilities, but also in turn enhances the development of suppliers. The new technologies achieved will also be used in civil sectors, the chairman noted. “We can say it proudly that we have acquired the most advanced technologies regarding ship-building,” Hu said.

PEOPLE’S DAILY