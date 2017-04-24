China’s quota threat charges up electric car market

SHANGHAI: China’s electric-car market is already the world’s biggest, but a government proposal to introduce “new energy” vehicle quotas for automakers is further charging it up.

With the threat of the measure looming, major manufacturers at the annual auto show in Shanghai are announcing big plans to boost their electric vehicle (EV) offerings in China.

Volvo has confirmed it will introduce its first 100-percent electric car in China in 2019, while Ford will market its first hybrid vehicle in early 2018 and envisions 70 percent of all Ford cars available in China will have electric options by 2025.

Industry players say the push could have a profound impact on the green-car sector, as resulting economies of scale bring down the costs of producing and buying such cars.

Chinese sales of “new energy” vehicles jumped 53 percent last year to 507,000 units, fuelled by government incentives.

Overall, a world-leading 24.38 million passenger cars were sold in China in 2016.

“Right now, the (EV) market has been driven by regulatory and government (subsidies),” admitted David Schoch, Ford’s Asia-Pacific president.

“But we do believe that in the very near term, as we scale up more batteries, the cost will come down.”

China has offered incentives for EV purchases to help fight chronic air pollution, but has begun scaling back those inducements this year, causing sales to stumble.

Instead, the government intends to force the hand of manufacturers.

A proposal published in September could require “green” vehicle production quotas as early as 2018, under a complex system of earned credits.

Market leader Volkswagen sold four million cars in China in 2016 but only a few hundred were “green”. The German manufacturer now plans to begin production of an electric car in China next year, in a joint venture with Chinese group JAC.

VW expects to sell around 400,000 new-energy vehicles in China in 2020, said Jochem Heizmann, CEO of Volkswagen China.