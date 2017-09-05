China’s Xi urges ‘healthy’ India ties after border spat

XIAMEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping sought Tuesday to move past a tense border dispute with India, telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the two nuclear-armed neighbors should pursue “healthy, stable” relations, according to China’s state media. The exchange occurred on the sidelines of the just-ended summit of BRICS emerging economies hosted by Xi in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. Xi told Modi that “healthy, stable bilateral ties” were “in line with the fundamental interests” of the neighbors, the official Xinhua news agency said. “China is willing to work with India on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence which were put forward by both countries to improve political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and push Sino-Indian ties along a right track,” the report quoted him as saying.

AFP