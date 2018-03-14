China’s Xiaomi bullish on PH comeback

BEIJING-BASED gadget maker Xiaomi has returned to the Philippines in hopes of dominating the industry after claiming the top spot in the India’s smartphone market late last year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

John Chen, regional director of Xiaomi Southeast Asia, said the company wanted “to build confidence” with its comeback after leaving the Philippines in 2015.

“[W]e decided to go to India and reallocate all our resources to India to grow our market there. We have seen the success in the last few years. In India, we are number one [in the last quarter of 2017],” he told reporters following Xiaomi’s media briefing in Makati City.

“The goal for us it to actually [build]confidence in the market step by step, so we want to make our channel partners, our online partners, our new [partners], know that we are good and we are bringing a lot of products,” he said.

“We see growth in our sales as one of the [factors]to measure confidence level,” he said, although he declined to give a specific number for Xiaomi’s sales target here.

“Difficult to say,” he said. “Every market can be different. Internally we didn’t give a target for us. We left for two years. We are now here. Right now we treat our self at zero.”

Chen said Xiaomi is fast-tracking its move to boost brand presence in the country by opening one authorized Mi store in Trinoma last February. It is also set to launch its flagship store at SM Megamall on March 17, he said.

According to Chen, Xiaomi is looking to open three more stores in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu and Davao.

Xiaomi has also partnered with online shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee to tap 30 million Filipino e-commerce consumers.

At the media launch, Xiaomi introduced two new offerings–the Redmi 5A (P4,590) and Redmi 5 Plus (P9,990).