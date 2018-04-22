Chinese arrested in Manila drug bust

ANTI-narcotics agents arrested a Chinese in Manila and seized in his possession methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” during a raid late Saturday, according to a report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) office in Metro Manila.

Xi Qingchu alias Jason Chen, 37, of 562 Alonzo St., Sta. Cruz, was arrested in a buy bust operation by PDEA and the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group at Pasaje del Carmen corner Roxas Boulverad in Malate.

Authorities confiscated three pieces of plastic packs containing suspected shabu weighing about three kilograms, which the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) valued at P15 million; one white Hyundai Tucson; and marked money used during the operations.

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the PDEA headquarters for further investigation, documentation and proper disposition.

Spokesman Derrick Carreon said PDEA would be filing charges against Xi for violations of sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. DEMPSEY REYES, RAADEE SAUSA