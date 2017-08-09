Chinese businessman admits receiving P6.4-B ‘shabu’ in warehouse

THE Taiwanese businessman linked to the shipment of the P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs from China has admitted receiving the goods at his warehouse.

At Wednesday’s resumption of the Senate blue ribbon hearing into the more than 600 kilos of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) shipped into the country, Richard Tan, owner of Hongfei Logistics told senators that he got a phone call from China Customs telling him that there were suspicious items in the shipment.

In his affidavit, Tan claimed that he was also told that suspects behind the illegal shipment have been caught in China, but unsure if the drugs arrived in Philippines.

Using a translator, Tan also told the senators that he did not know Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and only met him on May 25, the day after illegal shipment arrived in his warehouse.

Tan was identified by witness Mark Taguba, during the previous blue ribbon hearing as the owner of Hongfei, a company that consolidates shipments from China and has a warehouse in Valenzuela City.