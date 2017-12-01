Chinese businessman in shabu smuggling barred from flight

Chen Ju Long, also known as Richard Tan, was intercepted by immigration officers at 3 a.m. on Thursday at Clark International Airport, as he was trying to board Eastern Air Flight 5046 to Shanghai Pudong. Tan was stopped as he was the subject of the Bureau of Immigration’s Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) for his involvement in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu in May. Tan is the general manager of Hong Fei Logistics where the smuggled shabu ended up. Immigration spokesman Ma. Antonette Mangrobang said Tan’s departure was deferred and he was advised by the Department of Justice to secure a departure order.