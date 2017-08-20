Chinese casino financier falls for kidnap

Police arrested a Chinese casino financier for illegally detaining a Korean who failed to pay his debt of P600,000 that he lost in a casino.

Chief Insp. Joselito de Ocampo, head of the Manila Police District General Assignment Section, identified the suspect as Gong Yu, 28, a resident of Fujian Province in mainland China. The complainant was identified as Jae Hoon, 39, who resides at Unit 2416 Le Mirage Condominium located along Mabini Street in Manila.

Hoon claimed that he was detained for 11 days at the Pan Pacific Hotel located along Malvar Street, Ermita, Manila. The victim escaped on Aug. 17. He told investigators that he borrowed P600,000 from Yu but after losing the money, the suspect directed his companions to detain him.

The group of Yu demanded P4 million in exchange for Hoon’s release. They also sent e-mails to his relatives in Korea showing the victim hogtied and bloodied.

Hoon sought help from the Korean embassy in Manila who alerted the Philippine National Police in Camp

Crame, Quezon City.