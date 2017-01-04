Chinese caught in shabu lab with Marine officer yields

Yan Yi Shuo, who was caught with Lt. Col. Ferdinand Marcelino in a shabu laboratory last year, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday night, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said.

Yan, also known as Randy, gave up to the NBI Special Task Force headed by Head Agent Moises Tamayo.

NBI Director Dante Gierran formed the task force to handle delicate missions of similar nature.

“We are proud to announce that Yan Yi Shuo a.k.a Randy is now under the custody of the NBI. This is a welcome development insofar as our pursuit of this case is concerned,” Aguirre said.

“As I have said before, we shall be relentless in this fight,” he added.

Marcelino was first arrested in January 2016 at the alleged shabu laboratory in Binondo, Manila.

He was freed in June 2016 after the Department of Justice (DOJ) dismissed his case for lack of evidence.

In September 2016, however, the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) asked the court to reconsider.

The court issued a warrant of arrest against Marcelino last December 27.

On January 3, 2017, Marcelino, also a former PDEA agent, surrendered to the Provost Marshal General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He is detained at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.