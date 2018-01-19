Chinese county bans schoolchildren from mosques

BEIJING: Authorities in a Muslim-majority county in northwest China have banned schoolchildren from going to mosques during their winter holidays, a state-run daily reported on Friday, the latest tightening of regulations on religious freedoms. The decision was outlined in a notice sent to all high schools, primary schools and kindergartens in Gansu province’s Guanghe county, according to the Global Times. “Schools should require students to not enter religious venues for activities, nor attend scripture schools or religious venues for reading scripture during winter holiday,” the notice read, according to the Global Times. “Schools of all levels and kinds should further strengthen ideological and political work and enhance publicity work in order to inform each student and parent,” it continued. The notice was confirmed to the newspaper by the county’s local publicity department. It was not clear why the restrictions were being enforced during the holidays. Some 98 percent of Guanghe’s 257,000 residents are ethnic minorities, many from the mostly Muslim Hui and Dongxiang groups, according to the county government’s website.