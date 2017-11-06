Chinese dredger ship arriving in PH cause for concern, says defense chief

A CHINESE dredger ship will be arriving at the Pag-asa (Thitu) Islands which, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said, should be a security concern.

The DND, Lorenzana said, received reports that China has launched the “big dredger” ship en route to the Philippines but clarified that it was still unaware where it was headed.

Lorenzana said the DND was “constantly monitoring” the movement of the ship and ensured that security forces were guarding the islands.

“We have security there in Pag-asa. We have troopers there and all the islands that we occupy. So, we will know immediately if [the Chinese vessels]our doing something with our islands,” Lorenzana said in a news conference in Camp Aguinaldo.

“We have our ships going there, we have those regularly. We also have our aerial patrols going [in Pag-asa Islands]regularly so we will be able to monitor the movement [of this so-called very big dredger ship,” he added.

He said that the Philippine government has been “in touch” with China through its Embassy and Defense Attaché in the country. DEMPSEY REYES