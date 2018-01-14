Chinese Embassy breaks ground for rehab center in Sarangani

The Embassy of China, together with the Department of Health (DOH), held a groundbreaking ceremony for the grant-aid Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Sarangani Province.

Chinese Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Counsellor Jin Yuan was present during the event on 12 January. According to him, the project is the harvest of President Rodrigo Duterte’s state visit in China in 2016 and one of the many benefits that resulted from the enhanced cooperation and healthy relationship between the two countries.

“The Chinese government will always extend a helping hand when our close neighbor and friend is in need,” said Jin.

Counsellor Jin also mentioned China’s provision of cash assistance after the earthquake in Surigao City, machine and equipment grants for the rehabilitation of Marawi, and the financial assistance for the areas struck by typhoon Vinta.

“I believe under President Duterte’s leadership, together with the efforts of the Philippine people, the disaster-affected areas will soon be rebuilt into even better places,” he said.

“China will continue mutual beneficial cooperation with our Philippine counterparts. I believe with our joint efforts, we will share a very bright future together.” he added.

On behalf of the Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, Undersecretary Roger Tong-An attended the event and expressed trust in the continued friendship between China and the Philippines

“Truly, our undertakings do not only build facilities but also build networks and synergies. Whatever good things we build end up building us,” he said.

“Let us continue to weave collaborative strategies as we introduce meaningful transformation and significant change for our people. Let us all bear the torch of change and be a beacon of hope for the society especially to those who have fallen victim to the lure of illicit drugs,” Tong-An added.

Sarangani Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon and Mayor Vic Paul Salarda also delivered their messages, expressing appreciation to the Chinese government and hopes for continued healthy relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The Project of two Dangerous Drugs Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers, located in Sarangani and Agusan del Sur respectively, is the first Chinese grant aid construction project in the Philippines.

The completion of this project will provide two modern and scientific drug rehabilitation centers that will provide the Philippines with a comfortable treatment environment for the patients. The gross floor area of each center is 6750 sqm which could fit approximately 150 beds. Each center would house an Admission or Administration Building, a Pavilion/Transition Villa, a Staff House and Motor Pool building, a Male and Female Dormitory building, and a Multi-purpose covered court among others.

The construction of the rehabilitation centers is estimated to finish within 21 months.