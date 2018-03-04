Chinese Embassy to build Agusan del Sur rehab center

The Chinese Embassy and the Philippines’ Department of Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the second Grant-Aid Dangerous Drugs Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center loca­ted at Agusan del Sur Province.

Jin Yuan, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy said in his remarks at the February 12 event that the two China aided drug rehab centers stand for the translation of the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and President Duterte in October 2016.

“With only one year and two months, our two leaders’ visions are quickly bearing fruits, and the China-Philippines bilateral cooperation has brought tangible benefits to our two peoples,” said Counsellor Jin.

He also mentioned that the two countries signed an agreement of Chinese equipment assistance to the Philippine Broadcasting Service three days ago, and the China-aided two bridges across the Pasig River in Manila will begin construction in a few months.

“China’s assistance to the Philippines is always unconditional and mutual respect, equality and win-win always stay as the basic principles of China’s foreign assistance,” he said.

Also present during the ceremony was Undersecretary Roger Tong-An of the Department of Healt, Assistant Secretary Aurora Ignacio from Office of the President on Special Projects, and Acting Vice Governor Edward Mellana of the Agusan del Sur Province. They expressed gratitude to the Chinese grant and assured further support to strengthening the relations between China and the Philippines and the two peoples.

The first Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Sarangani Province broke ground on January 12. Each center has a gross floor area of 6750 square meters with the capacity of 150 beds. The construction is expected to finish within 21 months.