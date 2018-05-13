Chinese Embassy-funded water pumping project breaks ground

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 10 for their Callawa Water Pumping Project in Barangay Callawa, Buhangin District of the Davao City.

The ceremony was graced by Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, as well as over 100 representatives from Davao City Hall, Callawa Barangay Hall and NGO partners.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said, “Both as developing countries, China and the Philippines are good neighbors helping each other and trusted partners benefiting each other. This water pumping station in Callawa stands testimony to China’s sincere commitment in helping the Philippines improve the people’s livelihood, alleviate poverty and achieve balanced and sustainable growth.”

“Just a month ago, President Duterte and Mayor Sara went to Hainan, China and attended the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference. Our two leaders once again met with each other and reiterated the commitment to further carry forward China-Philippines relations.” said Zhao.

“As proverb goes,‘There are no mountains standing higher than a person, and there are no roads stretching longer than our feet’.With the visionary guidance from our leaders and concerted efforts of our peoples, the China-Philippines relations are bound to ride winds and break waves, while the practical cooperation between our two countries will bear more fruits and bring more benefits to our peoples,” he added.

In her message, Mayor Duterte expressed her gratitude to the Chinese Embassy’s generosity. She mentioned that, with the betterment and deepening of the Philippines-China relations, China is offering more and more assistance to Davao’s infrastructure development, livelihood improvement, environment management and urban-rural balanced growth, which once again proves that the Philippines-China friendship and practical cooperation serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples.

The Callawa water pumping project consists of a deep-water pumping well, water tower, power-engine room and related equipments as well as a drinking water pipe-network leading into households. The project is expected to be completed in six months. The project will greatly ease the scarcity of drinking water in mountainous areas, and around 3,000 households will be benefited.