Chinese embassy reacts to Taiwan article

AS one of the faithful followers of the Manila Times, I really count on MT every day for news and opinion and have been finding it a nice reading companion and information source. However, to be frank, I was startled and, to some extent, shocked at seeing an article titled.”Taiwan Heads South” on A6 of the ManilaTimesthis morning. It was obviously provided by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila, addressing Tsai Ing-wen as so-called “President” and depicting Taiwan as a sovereign country.

As one of the most seasoned and experienced CEOs of the Philippine media, you must be fully aware of the political gravity and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue in China-Philippines relations. The Philippine government has, on many occasions, made it clear that it respects and commits to the One China Policy, which has been actually seen by both the Chinese and Philippine sides as one of the most important political fundamentals for our bilateral relations. Proceeding from the present favorable momentum enjoyed by China-Philippines relations and the status quo of current cross-strait relations, I, as a friend, sincerely hope that the Manila Times would not be taken advantage of by some people with ulterior motives and molded into a platform to propagate Taiwan independence or One China, One Taiwan, which will definitely run against the set policy upheld by the Philippine government.

Yi “Ethan” Sun

Counsellor

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China

4896 Pasay Road, Dasmarinas Village

Makati, Metro Manila

Republic of the Philippines