Chinese-Filipino businessman killed in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A Chinese-Filipino businessman was killed in a daring broad daylight attack on Friday at the family-owned gasoline depot in Barangay Talon-Talon here. Victim Andrew Chan Wee, 44, just arrived with his mother in a van when the gunmen opened fire at him shortly after stepping out of the vehicle. The woman was unhurt. The gunmen also fired at one of two security guards but missed. Wee died before reaching the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. Wee’s friends said he is a happy man and kind-hearted. He just came home from Cebu for a brief vacation and was supposed to return there this week. Wee’s family own several commercial buildings in Zamboanga and Cebu and belongs to a prominent clan here.