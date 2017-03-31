Chinese firm to begin ship-to-ship ops in Subic in April

CHINESE energy company Jovo Group Company Ltd. Guangdong will begin ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Subic Bay next month, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said on Thursday.

The maiden voyage of Jovo is tentatively set on the third week of April, the SBMA said.

Jovo will bring LNG to the Philippines from Australia and Indonesia using a 94,000-ton mother vessel, SBMA Seaport General Manager Jerome Martinez said in a statement.

While anchored, the LNG will be transferred to smaller 47,000-tonnage feeder vessels to be brought to China, Martinez said.

Aside from Jovo, Martinez said three more ship-to-ship service providers have expressed keen interest to operate in Subic Bay.

“There are actually four proponents of ship-to-ship operations that submitted letters of intent to operate here in Subic Bay,” Martinez said.

“We are expecting more STS operators to use Subic Bay as their hub, because it is more cost-effective due to its strategic location,” SBMA Administrator Wilma Eisma said.

Jovo is engaged in clean energy shipping, storage, processing and sales. In a public consultation in Subic last October, the company assured that LNG and the STS operation will be environmentally safe.

Earlier reports quoted China Classification Society senior engineer Fan Hong Jun as saying that LNG is harmless to marine life. “It burns slowly, and does not mix with water nor kill fish or any other marine life. LNG is very environmental friendly,” the senior engineer said.