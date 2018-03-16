Chinese firm tapped for ecozone systems

China Energy Construction Group (CECG) has been chosen by Sinosun Subic Bay Holdings Corp. to develop an infrastructure system for the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Free Port (CSEZFP) and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

“We are here to investigate and find out what the economic zone would require and what kind of resources we have here, and propose an overall best solution for the zone in the next 10-20 years,” CECG Executive Director Yu Xiaoyang said on Thursday.

“Our main focus is how to get two areas adequate power generation and the second is environmental protection,” he added.

CECG, which specializes in the use of renewable energy sources, expects to finish an initial study in three months.

Areas to be studied include railway links, road networks, port expansion and redevelopment, hotels and resorts, and other industrial, agricultural and tourism-related developments.

Last month, the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) and Sinosun signed an agreement to develop the CSEZFP into a fintech city.

Sinosun has partnered with CECG and is also looking to build a 20-megawatt power plant in Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

Trevor Tan, Sinosun vice president of business development, said on Thursday that project costs were still being finalized.

“CEZA administrator and CEO Raul Lambino has begun the preliminary collection of information, including the immediate, short, mid and long term plans of CEZA,” Tan added.