Chinese firm tapped to train NGCP workers

The country’s grid operator is tapping Chinese know-how in a bid to ramp up the capabilities of personnel responsible for maintaining the Philippines power transmission systems.

National Grid Corp of the Philippines is banking on its partnership with State Grid Corp. of China, one of the firms comprising the consortium, for its participation in the Trailblazers program where nearly 30 NGCP personnel are currently being trained.

The program covers areas such as high voltage direct current technologies, smart substations, online monitoring systems, protection systems, and quality and safety.

NGCP Chief Audit Executive Edwin Natividad told reporters that attendees “can assume [a]higher role when they get back to the Philippines.”

During the program’s opening ceremonies on Monday, Natividad noted that :more than 16 of those who previously attended similar programs have already assumed higher roles in the NGCP.”

The current program, which follows other Trailblazers events in November last year and May this year, will end on November 10.

The NGCP has said that it would be focusing on its people’s growth to help bolster the quality and reliability of the country’s transmission grid, keep up with the economy’s development pace and make the nation more globally competitive.