    CENTRAL AMERICA VISIT

    Chinese FM talks up trade, investments

    SAN JOSÉ: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi kept his focus on building trade and investment ties with Central America during a visit that started Friday (Saturday in Manila) in Costa Rica.

    “We have had 10 years of good cooperation” with Costa Rica, Wang told reporters during a signing of a cooperation memorandum with his counterpart, Manuel Gonzalez, overseen by Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis.

    FIRST STOP Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzales (back), Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C), are pictured before a meeting at the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry in San Jose on Friday (Saturday in Manila). AFP

    Wang’s talks with Gonzalez and Solis took place as the UN Security Council met and condemned North Korea’s latest launch of a ballistic missile over Japan. China is North Korea’s sole ally.

    In addition to discussing bilateral issues, Gonzalez said the talks included “a brief review of the situation in the Korean peninsula.” He did not elaborate.

    Wang declined to respond to an Agence France-Presse reporter’s question on North Korea.

    The Chinese foreign minister was stopping in Costa Rica and Panama on his way to the United States, to participate in the UN General Assembly in New York. He was due to give a speech there next Thursday.

    China already has close investment ties with Costa Rica, where it has built several major projects.

    The memorandum aims to deepen that relationship with further development of Costa Rican infrastructure, as well as boosting trade and cultural, educational and tourist exchanges, and cooperating on clean energy.

    AFP

