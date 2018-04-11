Chinese FM will visit Japan as relations warm

BEIJING: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will make an official visit to Japan in mid-April, his department announced on Wednesday, in a sign of warming ties between the two nations that could culminate in an exchange of state visits. During his trip, he will meet with his Japanese counterpart Kono Taro, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a regular press briefing. Geng said the visit is an important measure for strengthening high-level exchange and communication between two countries. Tokyo is eager to get the relationship back on firmer footing, especially as it fears being shut out of talks on North Korea’s nuclear program, in which Beijing is likely to be a major player. Japan has been wooing China with official visits and business delegations, but an exchange of state visits has remained a hard sell. Taro traveled to China in January, becoming the first Japanese foreign minister to visit the country in nearly two years. On the trip, he met with Wang, as well as top diplomat Yang Jiechi and Premier Li Keqiang, pushing for a long awaited exchange of state visits between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

AFP