Chinese fugitive HELD at NAIA

ALERT operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested a wanted Chinese fugitive while about to leave the country for Hong Kong. BI port operations division chief Marc Red Mariñas identified the fugitive as Weng Wenmin, 51, who was intercepted at the immigration departure area of NAIA Terminal 3. The BI database showed a watchlist order against Weng on April 20 based on information that he is a fugitive and an undesirable alien. Weng is now detained at the bureau’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. The charge sheet was filed two days after the Chinese Embassy’s police attaché informed the BI that Weng is a fugitive wanted for economic crimes in China and that his passport had been canceled by the Chinese government.

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL