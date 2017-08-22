Chinese General advances prostate cancer treatment

Ushering a revolution in detection and management of prostate cancer, the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) in Manila recently acquired the world’s first Koelis Trinity fusion biopsy technology with transperineal probe for clinical use, from Transmedic Philippines.

“For the past 35 years, prostate cancer diagnosis requires a transrectal ultrasound-guided needle biopsy. In fact, this old technique is still widely utilized in most centers, not only in the Philippines but the entire world. It actually was a good procedure — in its time,” CGHMC said in a statement.

The explosion of medical information and application of computer technology led to the creation of a new and amazingly accurate diagnostic technique using fused ultrasound and MRI [magnetic resonance imaging], and it is poised to supersede the old biopsy technique, it added.

The Koelis Trinity fusion biopsy technology allows for an unmatched superiority in the localization of prostate cancers. It also provides access to tumors located in deep areas of the prostate gland, previously regarded as inaccessible and beyond the reach of standard biopsy.

Furthermore, it is much safer for the patient since the new technique does not violate the rectum, thus virtually eliminating the risk of infection and septic complications.

The first transperineal fusion biopsy was performed by CGHMC Urology Director Jason Letran on May 13, 2017. Since then, the accumulated results prove the Koelis Trinity fusion biopsy technology is superior.

With its accuracy, effectiveness and patient safety, the procedure will be the new gold standard in prostate cancer detection today and in the years to come.

Furthermore, CGHMC also recently acquired the state-of-the-art BK 5000 and BK 3000 ultrasound systems from AAA Pharma Inc. Again, the hospital is the first in the country to own the advanced technologies. The two ultrasound machines are fully equipped with six different probes that cover various surgical disciplines and various parts of the human body. The two transrectal probes allow for diagnostic as well as therapeutic prostate procedures. The other probes allow access to various structures such as breast, thyroid, blood vessels, the genito-urinary tract and the hepato-biliary system.

It provides unmatched clarity of images, allowing not only for more efficient diagnostic, but also therapeutic procedures such as radiofrequency ablation in management of liver cancer, brachytherapy for prostate cancer, percutaneous access to the urinary tract and blood vessels for vascular access. It also has an intraoperative and laparoscopic probe for accurate localization of tumors to be resected during a surgical procedure.

The CGHMC and its Institute of Urology continue to aim for the best and latest technology in patient care, and feel privileged to acquire the Koelis Trinity and the BK 5000 and 3000 ultrasound systems. They, in turn, share the privilege with the general public.

The Institute of Urology is staffed by a team of board certified urologists headed by its director, Jason Letran and members German Jose Albano, Roderick Arcinas, Carlo Bisnar, David Bolong, Jun Dy, Apolonio Lasala Jr., Darwin Lim, Michael Macalalag, Juliano Panganiban and Johnson Sy.

The endeavor supports the modernization initiative of CGHMC President, Chief Executive Officer and Administrator James G. Dy, together with Chairman Benito Goyokpin, Senior Vice President for Financial Operations Kelly Sia, Senior Vice President for Overall Operations and Administration Jameson Dy, Senior Vice President for Hospital Infrastructure Management and Construction Robert Sy, Medical Director Modesto Llamas and Department of Surgery Chairman Samuel Ang.