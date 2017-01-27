Your Chinese Horoscope for 2017

The start of the Chinese New Year will be celebrated by many millions around the world. And, with this being the Year of the Rooster, in style too. Roosters are flamboyant, colorful and like to put on a good show.

The Rooster year also promises to be an interesting one. It can be a time of change and for addressing key issues of our time. There will be volatility, some uncertainty but it will also be a time of great possibilities. A lot of effort and dialogue will be needed but the effects of the year can and will be far reaching.

Roosters are busy birds and with this a year when individual efforts can deliver. To see how you will fare, look up the animal ruling your year of birth. As each Chinese year begins late in January or early February, if you were born around this time do check the actual year dates to find out which sign you were born under.

Rat

1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

A busy year ahead and with much happening at a fast pace. Personal life can be especially active and with Rats in demand, enjoying many good times with others. In home life there will be changes of routine to adjust to and some ambitious plans to carry through. Although disruptive, with all co-operative and pooling together, a lot can happen and be gained. Personal interests and travel can also benefit and with unexpected chances opening up other possibilities. A feature of Rooster years is that they can surprise, encouraging Rats to broaden out much they do. In work changes could bring additional pressure but with opportunity for many to move forward in new ways. April, May, and October could see important developments. To help situation and prospects Rats should aim to work closely with others and with support and connections made of considerable value. With a busy lifestyle and some substantial purchases, spending will be high and outgoings need to be watched. An active year but one offering scope and good chance.

Tip for the year: Remain focused and use time and energies well. With commitment, a surprising amount is possible and with developments to build upon.

Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Oxen can farewell this year and with many plans and activities going forward. Also once actions are started helpful influences will often come into play and with there being an element of good fortune to the year. In work experience and recent skills gained can lead to many taking on a greater role or securing a more fulfilling position elsewhere. Rooster years can re-energize the career and prospects of many although, throughout the year, Oxen do need to be careful in their relations with colleagues. An issue or some awkward office politics could concern. Oxen take note. Care is also needed in financial matters. A lapse or risk could disadvantage. Some lifestyle changes and personal interests can bring considerable benefit and with social life seeing an increase in activity. Romantic prospects too are promising. Home life will see many positive developments and with individual successes enjoyed and practical projects making a difference. June, August and September could be busy and often personally pleasing months. A constructive year.

Tip for the year: Take determined action on key wants. Much can be accomplished and go well but be thorough and committed. The end results will be well worthwhile.

Tiger

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

A fairly good year but there is a but. Tigers can be rebellious and, being independent-minded, often set about their activities in their own way and style. However, to make the most of themselves and their situation, this year Tigers will need to join with others, valuing and building on support. In work, by raising profile, networking and showing themselves a good team member, important advances can be made and with many taking on new responsibilities or securing a new position. March, May and November could be significant. Progress made can help finances but, with many temptations, spending needs watching. Some improvements made to lifestyle, including general level of exercise and time preserved for personal interests, could bring considerable benefit and with Tigers inspired by chances and ideas. Busy times at home and, by joining with others, many plans can be advanced and times enjoyed, including a holiday or special family event. Social life can be lively and with new friends potentially important. An active and rewarding year.

Tip for the year: Join with others and be a part. Great times and prospects await but do draw on support and goodwill available.

Rabbit

1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

A demanding year and with Rabbits not always comfortable with the heady pace of developments. Plans and activities could be subject to rethinks and with bureaucracy or awkward situations troublesome. However, problems can highlight strengths and with Rooster years excellent for personal and professional development. Attention to self and lifestyle balance too can be of considerable benefit. In work, training or new responsibilities taken on can widen scope for later and with situations to usefully build on. March, June and September could see important developments. In money matters care is needed, particularly if lending to another. Home life will be busy with a mix of activities to enjoy and loved ones supportive. Quality time together can be a real tonic for many. Also Rabbits will appreciate the year’s social opportunities and with the friendship and advice some offer of great value. On a personal level Rabbits will very much gain from their good relations with many and, while not an easy year, what is achieved can have long-term value.

Tip for the year: Use chances to add to knowledge and skills. The good done will be an investment in self and future.

Dragon

1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

An exciting year ahead and with Dragons benefiting from some good chances and a certain amount of luck. In work, openings will arise enabling many to progress or, if currently unfulfilled or seeking a position, finding an attractive opportunity elsewhere. Inspired and keen, their qualities can bring some notable successes and with May, September and November as key months. Personal interests are also favored and with ideas developing in encouraging ways. Finances can improve and with many enjoying carefully considered purchases and travel chances. However, while busy with much, Dragons do need to balance commitments, including giving time to others. If preoccupied or not giving sufficient attention, some strains could result. Here shared domestic activities and plans can help and lead to some pleasing occasions and outcomes. Similarly contact with friends can be important but, again, Dragons need to be aware and give time and attention. A rewarding year but, with much happening, a good lifestyle balance can make an important difference, including in relations with others.

Tip for the year: Build on skills and ideas and look to advance. These are progressive times but do consult and listen well to those around.

Snake

1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snakes have a good sense of timing and this year they will sense opportunity. It is a year to act on hopes and plans and look to advance. With a positive can-do approach, Snakes can now do and succeed in much. In work Snakes should actively pursue opportunities and act quickly on emerging chances. With initiative, good headway can be made and with new responsibilities capable of developing further. February, May and November could see interesting developments. Rooster years also favor personal growth and with personal interests and special talents rewarding well. Progress can help financially but spending could be high and needs watching. In home life there will be pleasing news to celebrate and, by joining with others, some ambitious plans can be realized. Travel with loved ones too is favored. For the unattached, romance can help make the year special and with Snakes also grateful for the support and advice of close friends. Snakes have much in their favor this year and with their skills and actions bringing good results.

Tip for the year: Enjoy strengths, ideas and what opens up. With a positive approach, much can be accomplished and deserving progress made.

Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

A demanding year and with Horses needing to put in much effort to get results. However, while Horses may be challenged, Rooster years can help bring out their strengths as well as usefully extend experience. In work, changes and new pressures will be a feature but, by focusing on what needs to be done and taking advantage of training, Horses can do their reputation and prospects much good. Rooster years require effort and application. Horses also need to be careful in money matters and keep watch over spending, with this no year for rush or risk. Social life can bring some lively occasions although a friendship issue could concern. Here tact and increased awareness could help. Home life will be busy and, by joining together, some useful plans can be advanced and family achievements celebrated. March, June and August could be lively months. Time set aside for personal interests and recreation can benefit and with new activities opening up good possibilities, some of which could be taken further. A year for care and adapting well to developments.

Tip for the year: Be aware and make the most of arising situations. What is undertaken and proved can be usefully built upon.

Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

A year of interesting possibility and, by acting on chances and ideas, some good outcomes can be enjoyed. This is a year to make things happen. In work, there will be opportunity to make more of strengths and, by looking to advance and following up openings, important headway can be made. A good year too to network and raise profile with April, September and October active and encouraging months. Some financial fortune can be enjoyed but, with expensive plans, spending needs to be watched. Socially Goats can see an increase in activity and with a varied mix of things to do and enjoy. New friends could prove helpful, especially in encouraging personal interests and with romantic prospects promising. In home life, Goats should draw on the support of loved ones and be helped well during times of decision and change. Some domestic plans and family news could particularly excite and with a move possible for some. An active and encouraging year and with determined actions rewarding well.

Tip for the year: Set ideas and plans in motion. With support and willingness, many plans and hopes can be realized and good progress made.

Monkey

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

A reasonable year although during it Monkeys will need to keep their wits about them. To risk, rush or be less than thorough could cause problems. In work, Monkeys should focus on duties and where their strengths lie and with many successfully building on their present situation. For those seeking change or a position, by keeping alert and remaining determined, positions secured can often have potential for future growth. April, June and November could be active and significant. In money matters care is needed and Monkeys should not proceed with plans or key purchases unless fully satisfied. Travel can bring considerable pleasure this year and with personal interests developing in encouraging ways. With an active lifestyle, Monkeys need to make sure their busyness does not impact on home life and with time together and shared undertakings of particular value. There too can be some good social opportunities but, when in company, Monkeys need to remain attentive. As with much this year, extra attention and awareness is key.

Tip for the year: Be thorough and think actions and decisions through. The greater the care and effort, the better many an outcome.

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

For Roosters their own year has great possibility. It is a year to act determinedly on wants and with fortune very much favoring the bold. In work important strides can be made and, for those dissatisfied, unfulfilled or currently seeking a position, chances explored could lead to exciting developments. Those pursuing a career could also benefit from promotion chances and with this no year to stand still. February, April and July could be busy and favorable months. Roosters should also use chances to further skills and, whether professionally or with personal interests, new knowledge gained can open up additional possibilities. Creative activities could particularly inspire. While income could increase so could outgoings and Roosters need to watch spending. Home life will be busy with individual successes to mark and practical projects and domestic changes making a difference. An active lifestyle will lead to a widening of social circle although, for the unattached, romance should be nurtured rather than rushed. A year of considerable potential and some deserving successes.

Tip for the year: Make the most of the now. Act on plans and follow up chances and ideas. This year great things are possible.

Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006

A mixed year and with Dogs sometimes concerned with developments or finding themselves in frustrating situations. However Dogs can take heart. Next year is their own year and with skills and experience gained of often long-term value. In work, changes could impact bringing uncertainty and increased pressures. However, by making the best of their situation, what Dogs do and take on can highlight skills and prepare the way for later advance. In view of pressures and their busy lifestyle, Dogs should also attend to self, including considering well-being and allowing time for interests and recreational pursuits. Spending levels could increase and needs watching. Care too is needed in relations with others and with this a year for openness and good communication. While sometimes reserved, Dogs should also make the most of social opportunities and with connections made helpful. In home life certain plans could be protracted but, by joining with others, there will be occasions, surprises and travel that will please. June, July and December could be busy and personally special. A demanding year but with far-reaching significance.

Tip for the year: Take note of developments adapting as required. What happens can be potentially important and often happens for a reason.

Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

An encouraging year and with actions and chances rewarding well. This is an excellent year for personal development and, by furthering self, skills and interests, benefits could soon start to filter through. In work, positions can open up allowing many to take on greater responsibilities and interesting new challenges. By acting well on developments, important headway can be made and with February, April and October seeing good chances. Finances can see improvement but a busy lifestyle can make this an expensive year and outgoings need watching. Social life will also see much activity and with a good mix of occasions to enjoy and with Pigs in demand. However, should a strain or difference with another arise, Pigs should look to resolve rather than ignore. Home life will be busy and with Pigs enjoying shared activities and the realization of key plans and projects. Pigs can do and enjoy much this year but need to pace themselves and work steadily towards the outcomes they want. With purpose and some luck, a good year.

Tip for the year: Give time to self, building on skills, capabilities and talents. There is much to do and considerable benefits to be gained.

Neil Somerville is the author of Your Chinese Horoscope 2017, published by Thorsons.