Chinese Hospital unveils Revolution CT

Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center unveiled its advanced Revolution CT computerized axial tomography scanner, the first such machine in the Philippines and only the fourth in Asia.

The new diagnostic tool was launched in a ceremony at the hospital last Monday, with the Director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office Minister Qiu Yuan Ping on hand as the guest of honor.

Manufactured by General Electric (GE), the Revolution CT delivers uncompromised image quality at much lower radiation doses than older CT scanner technology.

A study by the European Society of Radiology noted that the new generation machine is a “remarkable improvement in image quality, diagnosis accuracy and reduction of radiation dose” compared to a 128-slice CT.

The Revolution CT provides 512 “slices” or pictures taken in one revolution of the machine, operating nearly twice as fast as previous versions of CT scanners.

The faster scanning time lowers the dose of radiation, which benefits pediatric patients the most, the hospital explained.

The speed of the machine also enables doctors to handle even the most challenging cardiac patients with erratic or high heartbeats.

The scanner only needs the length of time of one heartbeat, whatever the heart rate, to take an image of the heart, thereby reducing the dose of radiation by up to 80 percent.

“The scanning time has been narrowed down, For example, previously it’s five minutes, now it’s narrowed down to one minute,” explained Cesar Co, a radiologist.

Revolution CT can also provide high resolution images of blood vessels, soft tissue, organs, and bones efficiently because it is a convergence of coverage, spatial, and temporal resolution.

GE first introduced it to doctors in 2013 but its development by scientists at GE Healthcare and GE Global Research began in 2005.

A team at West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Florida completed the world’s first six-month clinical trial using Revolution CT in 2014.