Chinese Hospital upgrades radiology unit

Chinese General Hospital-Medical Center’s (CGH-MC) digitalized radiology department is now fully operational, designed to provide “patient-centered” modern radiology in the Philippines, the hospital said.

The new equipment will provide more accurate results with less harm to patients, the hospital said.

The new unit was originally launched in March with Senator Richard Gordon as guest of honor.

Remote-controlled x-ray machines and 3D CT-scans that provide clearer images with less exposure to radiation were the highlights of the event.

Samsung’s GC80 Ceiling-Mounted digital x-ray displays vivid anatomical structure of the patient, while using a reduced radiation dose.

This not only protects the patient but the technician as well, as it is operated via remote control, the hospital explained.

It also features smart stitching that connects multiple consecutively taken images into one image for easier, more accurate diagnosis.

Also, its detector is both water and dust resistant to protect it from liquid sprays and dust from all directions.

Samsung’s GC80 also has a remote management system (RMS) that monitors errors, auto-diagnosis, and the current software version.

CGH-MC earlier launched its Revolution CT, manufactured by GE, that provides 512 slices (i.e., individual images) in one revolution of the machine.

This includes high-resolution images of blood vessels, soft tissues, organs and bones.

Revolution CT is first of its kind in the country and only the fourth such machine in Asia.

The process only needs the length of time of a heartbeat to make an image, and it is nearly twice as fast as the previous versions of CT scanners.

Like GC80, it also uses less radiation, which is beneficial to young patients and to challenging cardiac patients.

“We immediately see pictures,” said Cesar Co, chair of the radiology department of CGH-MC.

Results from these machines are archived in computers and are centralized so that information can be accessible in other departments.

Samsung provided about 30 tablets to the hospital for information accessibility, which is secured by passcodes to protect patient privacy.

Meanwhile, the hospital has also acquired four mobile x-rays that could be beneficial to patients who cannot be easily be moved, such as those in intensive care units (ICUs) and patients recovering from surgery.

X-rays can be taken without moving the patient to the x-ray room.