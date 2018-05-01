Chinese journalists eye partnership with The Manila Times

A Chinese journalist association on Monday expressed its’ intention to forge a partnership with The Manila Times, to strengthen content and personnel exchanges between the two countries.

The offer was made by Wang Dongmei, executive secretary of the All-China Journalist Association (ACJA), during a courtesy call on The Manila Times President and CEO Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd in Manila.

Wang said she and the ACJA delegation were pleased to be able to visit The Manila Times, the oldest newspaper in the Philippines, and hope that the visit would lead to a strong partnership.

“Because we are here in The Manila Times, we want to forge a partnership with The Manila Times in terms of journalists’ and managers’ exchange programs, so through our cooperation we hope that the exchanges among personnel will be strengthened,” said Wang, who was accompanied by National Press Club President Paul Gutierrez.

“We want to particularly tap the potential of news content exchanges with your newspaper and we hope that we may cooperate in terms of the China-Philippines relations coverage in the future,” she added.

Ang, said he was open to a partnership, as he acknowledged the political and economic importance of China not only in the region but also in the world.

The Manila Times president said he was looking forward to cooperation between newspaper and the ACJA, especially on video content from China.

“With what’s going on with technology and the social media, we are also trying to improve our content… maybe moving forward this is an area of cooperation we can have with your organization because we don’t have the capability to get video content from China,” Ang told the ACJA delegates.

The Manila Times, Ang added, was also looking at student exchanges between The Manila Times College and Chinese universities, particularly those offering journalism, as another area of cooperation.

The Manila Times College already has partnerships with universities in Germany, Thailand and Korea.

“We can invite them (ACJA members) also to speak to our students on what it is like to be a journalist in China or what it is like to be a foreign correspondent from China covering the Philippines,” Ang said.

Wang said ACJA was willing to provide radio and video content for The Manila Times.

Prior to their visit to the Manila Times, ACJA delegates met with officials of the National Press Club to renew their partnership.

“We want to sign a comprehensive partnership with the National Press Club of the Philippines under the framework of the Belt and Road initiative,” Wang said, referring to Beijing’s ambitious development and connectivity strategy.

Other members of the ACJA who joined the visit were Sun Xiangtong, president of the Shanghai Media Group; Chen Xin, ACJA deputy director; Guan Juanjuan of China Radio International; and Xiangmin Zeng, deputy dean of the Communication University of China.