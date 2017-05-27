Chinese jumps to death in Mandaluyong

Mandaluyong City Police reported that a Chinese Ge Zhang, 37, jumped to his death from the 9th floor of Tower A, BSA Twin Tower, Bank Drive, Barangay Wack-Wack. After initial investigation, police ruled that it was likely a suicide. Zhang died instantaneously after suffering multiple fractures and dislocated knees. His body was recovered by a gondola operator at around 5:35 a.m. He checked in at the building over the weekend but when a room attendant went to remind him of the check out time, he was nowhere to be found. The attendant later saw Zhang’s body at the building’s garden basement. Investigators said he must have jumped through the window. Police are trying to determine the possible motive for Zhang’s action but have not discounted the possibility of foul play.