Chinese leader to visit PH in Nov

CHINESE President Xi Jinping will visit the Philippines in November, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a text message to The Manila Times, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Xi was scheduled to visit the country after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea on November 12 to 18.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Xi witnessed the signing of six bilateral agreements during their meeting in Hainan, China where the Philippine Chief Executive attended the Boao Forum for Asia.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the employment of Filipino teachers of English Language in China.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and Zhao also signed an agreement for the Preferential Buyer’s Credit Loan Agreement on the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project.

Domingo and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation.

There was also an exchange of letters on the third phase of the technical cooperation project for the Filipino-Sino Center for Agricultural Technology, broadcasting equipment for the Presidential Communications Operations Office, and the pre-feasibility study of the proposed Davao City expressway.

Before the meeting, Duterte congratulated Xi on his re-election as president.

Duterte also said that he was jubilant that the relations between China and the Philippines have been promoted to a higher level of friendship.

Duterte pledged the Philippines’ full cooperation with China on transnational crimes and terrorism.

“China and the Philippines can do more to boost military and defense cooperation under the framework of the 2004 Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation. I’d like to say it in a very short way – we are with you in this and we would like to thank [you]again for the military assistance you gave us,” Duterte said.

He said that the military support of China “spelled the difference between victory and defeat” in Marawi.

Before flying off to China on Monday, Duterte was all praises for Xi.

“I just simply love Xi Jinping. He understood, he understands my problem and he’s willing to help. And I’d like to say thank you China. Please carry the message,” Duterte said in a news conference in Davao City.

Duterte also said Xi was “the strongest leader thereabout.”

“This is not to derogate anybody. Less than a strong man in China is… will somehow affect your country. President Xi is very strong. He is against corruption and that’s what made him succeed. He succeeded because people supported him for his moral stand,” he added.