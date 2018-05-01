CHINESE MEDIA AT THE TIMES

Delegates from the All-China Journalists Association visit The Manila Times headquarters to pursue partnerships in content and editorial personnel exchanges. The group was welcomed on Monday by Dante Francis ‘Klink’ Ang 2nd, president and chief executive officer of The Manila Times. From left: Ernest Wang, Manila Bureau correspondent of China Radio International; Zeng Xiangmin, deputy dean of the School of Television, Faculty of Journalism and Communication of the Communication University of China; Guan Juanjuan, deputy director of the News Center, China Radio International; Chen Xin, deputy director of the association’s Overseas Correspondents Center; Ang; Wang Dongmei, the association’s executive secretary; Paul Gutierrez, president of the National Press Club; Sun Xiangtong, president of East Radio Center, Shanghai Media Group (second to the right); and Sissi Wang, Manila Bureau correspondent of China Radio International (right). photo by Andrea de la Cruz
Please follow our commenting guidelines.