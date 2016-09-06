CHINESE MIGHT

Surveillance photos taken by the Department of National Defense on Saturday show Chinese vessels, including coast guard vessels, near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal. President Rodrigo Duterte questioned China’s alleged military buildup in the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) on Friday. On Monday, Beijing denied it had begun building an artificial island in the area, and cautioned the Manila not to “hype up” the maritime dispute. PHOTO FROM THE FACEBOOK PAGE OF AGRICULTURE SECRETARY EMMANUEL PIÑOL