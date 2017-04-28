Chinese naval flotilla to drop anchor in Davao City

MANILA: With the warming of ties between the Philippines and China, three Chinese naval vessels will arrive for a four-day goodwill visit at the Sasa Wharf in Davao City on Sunday.

Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao public affairs office chief Lt. Jetmark Marcos said the three ships are from the China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Task Group 150.

They are the Chang Chun (DDG-150), a guided missile destroyer; the Jin Zhou (FF-G532), a guided missile frigate; and the Chao Hu (890), a replenishment ship.

The customary welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon the arrival of the Chinese ships at Sasa Wharf.

The meeting point procedure will be held at a vicinity north of Davao Gulf.

The flotilla will be headed by Rear Adm. Shen Hao, Deputy Commander of the East Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy and concurrent Commander-in-Chief of the PLA Navy Task Group 150. PNA