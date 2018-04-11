Chinese official, art troupe to attend North Korea festival

BEIJING: China will send a Communist Party official with an art troupe to North Korea for a festival celebrating the country’s founder, state media said on Wednesday, as the neighbors seek to heal battered relations. The delegation will leave on Friday to attend the April Spring Friendship Art Festival at the invitation of North Korea’s Workers’ Party, China’s official Xinhua news agency said in a brief report. Song Tao, the head of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee’s international department, will lead the mission. Song had visited Pyongyang late last year to brief officials about the party’s October congress. The festival is held in Pyongyang as part of the commemorations for the anniversary of the birth of the North’s founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, 1912. Both North Korean and foreign artists take part, and this year’s week-long event includes concerts, dance performances and acrobatics. China has sent art troupes to every festival since 1986, except in 2016.

