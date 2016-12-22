Chinese officials affirm help for rehab facilities

The Chinese government through its embassy in Manila has affirmed its commitment to help the Philippine national government’s drug rehabilitation efforts.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operations John Castriciones, designated focal person for an inter-agency task force and concurrent chairman of the Task Force Agila created by DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno, said a lean delegation from the Chinese Embassy visited his office last week and personally reiterated the Chinese government’s assurance to help in the rehabilitation drive.

“They were represented by Charge d’ Affaires He Xiangqi and also by the National Police Attache’ Fu Yunfei of the People’s Republic of China. They informed us that they are very much interested to donate a facility for drug rehabilitation,” Castriciones added.

The DILG undersecretary said a previous agreement has been entered into and signed between the Chinese Minister of Commerce and Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, when the two met in China.

“They will be sending over a delegation [that will inspect]possible areas where they can build the rehabilitation facility that they will finance,” he added.

Areas being considered to house the Chinese-funded drug rehabilitation centesr are a 10-hectare land in Rosario, Cavite, and another 10-hectare property in Tagaytay, as well as a four-hectare area in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya among others.

Castriciones said the embassy officials during their meeting expressed that they are more keen on acquiring property that are near Metro Manila.

JING VILLAMENTE