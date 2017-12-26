Chinese passenger held over ATM scheming device

Airport authorities held a Chinese passenger who was caught with a scheming device at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said on Monday. Customs District III Collector Ramon Anquilan identified the Chinese as Wen Sheng Zeng, 36, who brought hundreds of assorted credit cards and the ATM scheming device that apparently will be used for illegal online transactions. The passenger who came from Guandong, China, on board a China Southern Airline Flight CZ3091 was questioned by Customs examiners on his overweight check-in luggage. Zeng’s luggage was subjected to X-ray scanners where Customs officials spotted the illegal device. When confronted by authritoies, Zeng immediately admitted that he is aware of the contents of his luggage and that a syndicate from China asked him to bring the illegal device to Manila for a fee.Tthe suspect will be facing criminal charges before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.