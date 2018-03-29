Chinese, Pinoy fishers ‘barter’ in high seas

CHINESE and Filipino fishers within Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal have been exchanging their goods through a “barter system” when they meet at the disputed area, a well-placed military source said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be named, said trading was being done freely by the two sides, but not on a regular basis.

“Maybe, if one of them gets tired of eating the same food in their stock, they (Chinese) will choose to have different food. Same thing with the Filipino fishermen,” the source told reporters in a text message.

Other sources had claimed that the Chinese were forcing Filipino fishers to turn over the fish products they caught within the waters of Panatag.

In January, the military conducted a maritime air patrol within Panatag, where they spotted Chinese and Filipino vessels “co-existing harmoniously.”

Military officers were on board the Philippine Air Force’s C-295 aircraft when they saw white vessels, said to be from the Chinese Coast Guard.

On reports that the Chinese were seizing Filipino fishermen’s goods, the source said the military had yet to receive such reports.

“As far as I know, sometimes, they would only engage in a barter trade of fish with Chinese goods because they are the only ones there, and they have nowhere to buy other goods for themselves,” the source explained.

Last year, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that Filipino fishermen have returned to Panatag, less than a year after they were reportedly driven away by the Chinese Coast Guard.

The Duterte government has been conciliatory toward China in connection with the dispute over the West Philippine Sea, unlike the previous administration, which sued Beijing before a United Nations-backed tribunal in 2013.

Reports earlier this year claimed China was almost finished with its military installations within the West Philippine Sea.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. had said militarization within the West Philippine Sea should be considered “dangerous” and a “flashpoint.”

Military monitoring China aircraft carrier

Also on Wednesday, the military said it was monitoring the Liaoning aircraft carrier of China, which had set sail within the disputed waters of the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.

Lorenzana made the statement following a Reuters report that said dozens of Chinese naval vessels were conducting exercises this week along with the Liaoning aircraft carrier in a large “show of force” off Hainan Island in the South China Sea.

At least 40 naval ships and submarines from China will be participating in the drills, which is also being monitored by regional and international powers, the report said.

Based on the report, the aircraft carrier traversed the Taiwan Strait last week and has entered the vital trade waterway as part of the Chinese Navy’s combat drills, which is part of its annual routine exercises.

Lorenzana however said there was nothing to worry over the drills being conducted by China.

“I don’t think we should [be alarmed]. We don’t believe the Chinese will act provocatively by bringing their warships, much more their aircraft carriers in [the]disputed waters,” Lorenzana emphasized.

He noted that the aircraft carrier was also headed toward Taiwan, which then “scrambled” to fly its fighter planes.

Lorenzana also said the US aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, was in the West Philippine Sea.

The aircraft carrier from the US passed by the Philippines in February this year and was headed for Vietnam in a visit condemned by China.

Lorenzana said the Philippines went on vigilant mode after finding out that the Chinese dredger Tian Kun Hao had started its water tests, based on the statement of Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo, also last year.

The Reuters report said analysts had described the appearances of the ships and submarines as an “unusually large display” of the Chinese military’s “growing naval might.”