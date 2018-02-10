Chinese trader’s killers fall

AFTER years in hiding, the alleged gunmen in the killing of a businesswoman in 2014 were arrested in Manila by members of the Mandaluyong City Police.

The suspects were identified by Senior Supt. Moises Villaceran Jr., Mandaluyong Police chief, as Richmond Perez, 29, and Jayvee Marinas, 32. They were arrested by a team led by SP04 Jose Drexell Molina while eating at Pares Mami House on Espana St. corner Vicente Cruz St. in Manila.

According to Molina, the Manila Police District (MPD) pointed to Perez as the gunman and Marinas as the motorcycle driver. Marinas admitted receiving 50,000 from his former employer, Romeo Hui Fuentes, to kill Li-Cua, a franchisee of Mang Inasal food chain.

Li-Cua was on her way home when her vehicle was blocked by two men on a motorcycle. One of the men then shot the businesswoman at close range.

The victim was rushed to the Ospital ng Sampaloc but she was declared dead on arrival. She bore gunshot wounds in the head and on her right cheek.

Villaceran Jr. said one of the suspects told them that someone ordered them to kill Li-Cua.

“Nasa korte na po yan [yung kaso]kaya di na pwede namin pakialam. Nahuli yung dalawa, yun isa dun sinasabi na kung sino nag-utos sa kanila na gawin yung krimen (That case is already in court so we will not comment on it. The two suspects were arrested, and one identified the person who ordered them to carry out the killing),” Villaceran said in an interview.

“Kami lang po nag-follow up pero hindi sa area namin yan nangyari. Yung lawyer po ng biktima ay humingi po ng tulong sa atin kasi ayon sa kanya yung isang suspect ay nagpupunta daw minsan sa Mandaluyong (The crime did not jappen in our area but we help in the follow up investigation because the victim’s lawyer asked our help. He said one of the suspects is sometimes seen in Mandaluyong,” Villaceran added.

Molina and his men – SP02 Marlon Lamsin, Roderick Arcilla, P03 Johnny Montilla, P02s Edward Pasco, Melchor Talosig and P01s Janice Keling and Adam Aki Arciaga – arrested the suspects on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Teresa Soriaso of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) branch 27 for the crime of murder. No bail was recommended.

Marinas, the motorcycle driver, confessed to police investigators that he got P50,000 from his former employer, Romeo Hui Fuentes, to kill the Chinese trader. He added that he was asked by Fuentes on August 9, 2014 to drive Perez in a motorcycle to watch and follow the victim’s movements.

Marinas claimed that he was told a fellow messenger employed by Fuentes’ trucking company, Tri-Union Hauling, that the victim owed Fuentes a big amount of money.

But the victim’s husband, Esteban Li, told police that it was Fuentes who owed his wife P25 million.