Chinese vice premier ends Manila visit

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang has ended his visit in the Philippines to promote cooperation between Beijing and Manila to support Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Wang was in the Philippines from March 16 to 18 to launch China-ASEAN Tourism Cooperation Year and the SME Cross Border Business Matching Forum of Bank of China (BOC).

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez accompanied the Chinese vice premier in launching China’s business mission here, aiming to strengthen the commercial ties between the Philippines and China through close partnership of their SMEs.

The business matching forum — organized by BOC, DTI, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and International Chamber of Commerce Philippines — was attended by over 600 Filipino and Chinese SMEs.

These SMEs are in various sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, food processing, furniture, tourism, real estate, construction, construction equipment and building materials, iron and steel, e-commerce, information technology, and textiles and garments.

Lopez said the visit of Wang is part of the commitment of the governments of the Philippines and China under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed by President Rodrigo Duterte and President Xi Jinping in October 2016.

Wang also met President Duterte in Davao. He was the highest Chinese government official to visit the Philippines under the Duterte administration.

PNA