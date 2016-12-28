Chinlone coaches to help PH sepak takraw team

Asian Chinlone Federation President Soe Naing met with officers of the Philippine Amateur Sepak Takraw Association (PASTA) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Tuesday.

PASTA President Karen Tanchanco-Caballero said that Naing offered to teach the country’s national team how to play chinlone, which is one of the exotic sports that will be featured in the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.

Chinlone, the traditional and national sport of Myanmar, is heavily influenced by traditional Burmese martial art and dance. Also known as caneball, it is similar to sepak takraw because it also uses a rattan ball passed among players forming a circle using only the feet.

“For the 2017 SEA Games, it is the first time that the Philippines will be joining the discipline of Chinlone. His (Naing) visit is to further help us train with chinlone,” said Tanchanco-Caballero in an interview with The Manila Times on Wednesday,

Naing, who is also the president of Myanmar Sepak Takraw and Chinlone Federation, aims to promote chinlone not only in the Asean Region but also around the world.

Tanchanco-Caballero said that they have already submitted a list of athletes to be trained in chinlone to the POC.

“As soon as we get clearance from POC and the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission), we will be proposing a month-long training in Myanmar with our team for Chinlone and a tuneup and joint training against the Myanmar national team,” she said.

Tanchanco-Caballero said that the Philippines is now respected in the world of sepak takraw after it beat former world champion Thailand.

“The past two or three years is the game changer for us. Since we delivered a silver medal in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, the country is consistently in Top 4 or 5 until much recently we finally toppled the powerhouse Thailand, making us the World No. 1 now,” Tanchanco-Caballero said.

She said the goal is to implement the program that POC and PSC will set up to win more medals for the country in next year’s SEA Games.

“In the next seven months, expect the team whom we are sending to Malaysia to work very hard. We are serious about getting several gold medals for the country,” she concluded.