‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’— A fresh family spectacle

Theater fans in the country are set to witness a one-of-a-kind family musical as Resorts World Manila (RWM) in cooperation with Full House Theater Company (FHTC) brings Ian Fleming’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” to Newport Performing Arts Theater beginning October 21.

The Philippine production of the British musical promises audiences all the elements that make up a classic by integrating comedy, fairy tale, action, romance, and drama in one full-packed show. It also features an all-Filipino cast headlined by seasoned stage stars Gian Magdangal, Yanah Laurel, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Raymund Concepcion, and James Paolleli, together with young stars Albert Silos, Noel Comia, Isabeli Araneta Elizalde, and Zoey Alvarade.

“The audition process was very hard because a lot of good talents came,” said Full House artistic director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo who also plays Baroness Bomburst in the play. “And because Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is heavy on dancing, we picked the triple threats. The main cast and the ensemble must be able to do everything. It was quite the challenge but we got a good crop for the show,” she added.

More notable actors are also cast in the play including FHTC co-artistic director Michael Williams who will play the helpful Toymaker and Lorenz Martinez as the creepy and unsettling Child Catcher. Actors Mako Alonso and Reb Atadero who will be playing sidekicks Boris and Goran, respectively, are also expected to steal the show with their hilarious accents and slapstick that provide ample comic relief.

Staging the musical for the first time in the country, Chitty Chitty will be presenting a unique production with its storyline, production numbers, and visual designs guaranteed to appeal to entertainment fansin general.

As Yulo assures that everything is on track for its October 21 premier, audiences can expect another world-class all-Filipino production that will give them a fresh theater experience which will pleasantly surprise.