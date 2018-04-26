Chivas claims CONCACAF Champions League crown

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley missed the decisive penalty as Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara won the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) in a shootout.

Toronto, bidding to become the first team from Major League Soccer to win the region’s premier club competition since 2000, had snatched a battling 2-1 victory to level the final 3-3 on aggregate at the Estadio Akron after 90 minutes.

The Canadians recovered from an early Orbelin Pineda strike to lead through goals from Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco at halftime.

Toronto squandered a golden opportunity to claim the title outright when an unmarked Marco Delgado blazed over the bar from eight yards in the final minute of normal time.

With the final going straight to penalties, Toronto was suddenly up against it after Jonathan Osorio’s spot kick — Toronto’s second penalty — hit the woodwork.

Alan Pulido converted to put Chivas up 3-1, and after Delgado slotted Toronto’s third, followed by Angel Zaldivar netting Chiva’s fourth, Bradley was left needing to convert to keep the Canadian side in it.

The veteran midfielder however scooped his shot over the bar and Chivas had claimed the title, winning the shoot-out 4-2.

Earlier, Pineda fired Chivas into a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, putting the Mexicans 3-1 ahead on aggregate and seemingly on course for victory.

An incisive pass from Rodolfo Pizarro picked out Pineda, darting in behind a static Toronto defense, and the midfielder confidently dinked his finish beyond goalkeeper Alexander Bono to put the hosts ahead.

However Toronto responded superbly and within six minutes had drawn level when Altidore lashed home from close range after Chivas failed to deal with Nicolas Hasler’s low pass across the six-yard box.

It got better for Toronto on the stroke of halftime, when Delgado found Giovinco in space on the edge of the area.

The Italian international controlled and cut inside before threading his shot past Rodolfo Cota in the Chivas goal.

Chivas came out with renewed intent in the second half, and dominated play, substitute Jose Godinez going closest with a shot which cannoned back off the bottom of the Toronto post on 62 minutes.

Delgado’s late miss for Toronto however let Chivas off the hook, sending the final to penalties.

AFP