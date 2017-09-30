Chooks-To-Go finishes 5th in FIBA Asia Champions Cup

Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas leaned on a strong second half charge to beat Mono Vampire of Thailand, 89-79, on Saturday and finish fifth in the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Champions Cup at the Chenzou Sports Complex in China.

American Isaiah Austin finished with 37 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and six blocks, while Kiefer Ravena and Jett Manuel added 18 and 13 points, respectively, for the Filipino team, who’s coming off a 92-57 drubbing of Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai in Friday’s start of the classification phase.

From 42-45 halftime deficit, the Filipinos banked on a 24-12 run in the third period to erect a 66-57 lead at the start of fourth period. The Pinoy squad was not threatened from that point onward.

American import Michael Singletary scored 30 points, while Jason Brickman added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Mono Vampire.